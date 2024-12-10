Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
AutoZone (AZO) Q1 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales were $4.3 billion, up 2.1% from the same period last year. Same store sales were up 0.4%.
Net income was $564.9 million, or $32.52 per share, compared to $593.5 million, or $32.55 per share, last year.
During the quarter, AutoZone opened 23 new stores in the US, six in Mexico and five in Brazil for a total of 34 new stores.
As of November 23, 2024, the company had 6,455 stores in the US, 800 in Mexico and 132 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,387.
