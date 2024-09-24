Key highlights from AutoZone’s (AZO) Q4 2024 earnings results

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales were $6.20 billion, up 9% from the same period last year. Same-store sales were up 0.7%.

Net income was $902.2 million compared to $864.8 million last year. EPS increased 11% year-over-year to $51.58.

Revenue and earnings missed estimates, causing the stock to fall over 2% in premarket hours on Tuesday.

During the quarter, AutoZone opened 68 new stores in the US, 31 in Mexico and 18 in Brazil for a total of 117 new stores.

