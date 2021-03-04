AVGO Earnings: All you need to know about Broadcom Q1 2021 earnings results

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $6.65 billion.

GAAP net income was $1.3 billion, or $3.05 per share, compared to $385 million, or $0.74 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $6.61.

Both the top and bottom line numbers beat market estimates.

For the second quarter of 2021, revenue is expected to increase 13% to approx. $6.5 billion.

Prior performance