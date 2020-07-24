AXP Earnings: All you need to know about American Express Q2 2020 earnings results

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total revenues dropped 29% year-over-year to $7.6 billion, mainly due to a decline in Card Member spending and a lower average discount rate.

Net income fell 85% to $257 million and EPS declined 86% to $0.29.

Consolidated provisions for losses were $1.6 billion, up from $861 million a year ago, due to a reserve build of $628 million.

(This story will be updated with an infographic shortly)