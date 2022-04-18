Categories Finance
BAC Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Bank of America’s Q1 financial results
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenue, net of interest expense, increased 2% year-over-year to $23.2 billion.
Net income was $7.1 billion, or $0.80 per share, compared to $8.1 billion, or $0.86 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Average deposits were up 13% to $2 trillion.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Infographic: Lockheed Martin (LMT) Q1 2022 earnings, revenue decline
Aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Tuesday said its net sales decreased 8% in the first quarter of 2022, resulting in a marked decline in profit. The top line
Infographic: Halliburton (HAL) reports Q1 earnings
Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) reported first-quarter 2022 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The oil field services company reported Q1 revenue of $4.2 billion, up 24% year-over-year and
HAS Earnings: All you need to know about Hasbro’s Q1 2022 earnings results
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 4% year-over-year to $1.16 billion. GAAP net earnings decreased 47% YoY to $61.2 million, or $0.44 per