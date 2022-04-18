BAC Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Bank of America’s Q1 financial results

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, increased 2% year-over-year to $23.2 billion.

Net income was $7.1 billion, or $0.80 per share, compared to $8.1 billion, or $0.86 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Average deposits were up 13% to $2 trillion.

