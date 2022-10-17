Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Q3 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported its third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 8% YoY to $24.5 billion.

Net income amounted to $7.1 billion, or $0.81 per share, compared to $7.7 billion, or $0.85 per share, last year.

Both the top and bottom line numbers beat expectations.

Average deposits were up 1% to $2 trillion.

Prior performance