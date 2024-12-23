Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
BB Earnings: A snapshot of BlackBerry’s Q3 2025 financial results
BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) has announced financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a decrease in revenues. On an adjusted basis, earnings increased.
Revenues decreased to $143 million in Q3 from $152 million in the corresponding period last year. The top line was negatively impacted by weak performance by the core Secure Communications division.
On an adjusted basis, earnings edged up to $0.02 per share in the November quarter from $0.01 per share a year earlier. Reported net loss was $11 million or $0.02 per share in the third quarter, compared to a loss of $21 million or $0.05 per share in the prior-year period.
“BlackBerry achieved a significant inflection in its results this past quarter. Driven by a combination of strong revenue performance for both our Cybersecurity and IoT divisions, and continued focus on costs and efficiency, the Company delivered stronger than expected profitability and a return to positive cash flow ahead of schedule,” said John Giamatteo, CEO of BlackBerry.
Prior Performance
