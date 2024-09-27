Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
BB Earnings: Highlights of BlackBerry’s Q2 2025 financial results
BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) has announced financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting an increase in revenues. On an adjusted basis, the company’s bottom line was flat.
August-quarter revenues increased to $145 million from $132 million in the corresponding period last year. The topline benefitted from double-digit growth in IoT and cybersecurity revenues.
On an adjusted basis, it was breakeven for the company in the second quarter, compared to a loss per share of $0.04 in Q2 2024. Reported net loss narrowed to $19 million or $0.03 per share in the second quarter from $42 million or $0.07 per share in the prior-year period.
“BlackBerry reached a significant milestone on our path to profitability by recording breakeven adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS. This result was achieved through a combination of stronger than expected, double-digit revenue growth for both IoT and Cybersecurity, as well as tremendous ongoing progress in rationalizing our cost structure,” said John Giamatteo, CEO of BlackBerry.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Costco Q4 2024 profit rises on higher sales; beats estimates
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST), which operates a chain of membership warehouses, Thursday reported higher earnings and sales for the fourth quarter of 2024. Earnings came in above estimates. Revenues
Micron’s (MU) strong Q4 report and bullish guidance fire up the chip industry
Shares of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) rallied this week after the memory chipmaker reported positive fourth-quarter results and issued bullish guidance, gaining as much as 15% soon after the
Main takeaways from Accenture’s (ACN) Q4 2024 earnings report
Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) rose over 4% on Thursday, after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue and earnings grew on a