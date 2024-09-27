BB Earnings: Highlights of BlackBerry’s Q2 2025 financial results

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) has announced financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting an increase in revenues. On an adjusted basis, the company’s bottom line was flat.

August-quarter revenues increased to $145 million from $132 million in the corresponding period last year. The topline benefitted from double-digit growth in IoT and cybersecurity revenues.

On an adjusted basis, it was breakeven for the company in the second quarter, compared to a loss per share of $0.04 in Q2 2024. Reported net loss narrowed to $19 million or $0.03 per share in the second quarter from $42 million or $0.07 per share in the prior-year period.

“BlackBerry reached a significant milestone on our path to profitability by recording breakeven adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS. This result was achieved through a combination of stronger than expected, double-digit revenue growth for both IoT and Cybersecurity, as well as tremendous ongoing progress in rationalizing our cost structure,” said John Giamatteo, CEO of BlackBerry.

