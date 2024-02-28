Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

Beyond Meat (BYND) Earnings: 4Q23 Key Numbers

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) reported net revenues of $73.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, down 7.8% year-over-year.

Net loss was $155.1 million, or $2.40 per share, compared to net loss of $66.9 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.

For the full year of 2024, the company expects net revenues to range between $315-345 million. For the first quarter of 2024, net revenues are expected to be $70-75 million.

Prior performance

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

AAP Infographic: Advance Auto Parts reports net loss for Q4 2023

Automotive parts retailer Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) on Wednesday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to profit in the year-ago period. The company

Earnings: eBay’s Q4 2023 sales and earnings beat estimates

E-commerce platform eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) on Tuesday reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. Earnings and revenue topped expectations. Fourth-quarter revenues came in at $2.56 billion, compared

Key takeaways from JM Smucker’s (SJM) Q3 2024 earnings report

Shares of the J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) were down over 2% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 11% over the past three months. The branded food company delivered better-than-expected earnings

Tags

Food ProductsMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top