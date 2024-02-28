Beyond Meat (BYND) Earnings: 4Q23 Key Numbers

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) reported net revenues of $73.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, down 7.8% year-over-year.

Net loss was $155.1 million, or $2.40 per share, compared to net loss of $66.9 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.

For the full year of 2024, the company expects net revenues to range between $315-345 million. For the first quarter of 2024, net revenues are expected to be $70-75 million.

