Beyond Meat (BYND) Earnings: 4Q23 Key Numbers

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) reported net revenues of $73.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, down 7.8% year-over-year.
Net loss was $155.1 million, or $2.40 per share, compared to net loss of $66.9 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.
For the full year of 2024, the company expects net revenues to range between $315-345 million. For the first quarter of 2024, net revenues are expected to be $70-75 million.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
AAP Infographic: Advance Auto Parts reports net loss for Q4 2023
Automotive parts retailer Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) on Wednesday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to profit in the year-ago period. The company
Earnings: eBay’s Q4 2023 sales and earnings beat estimates
E-commerce platform eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) on Tuesday reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. Earnings and revenue topped expectations. Fourth-quarter revenues came in at $2.56 billion, compared
Key takeaways from JM Smucker’s (SJM) Q3 2024 earnings report
Shares of the J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) were down over 2% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 11% over the past three months. The branded food company delivered better-than-expected earnings