McDonald’s (MCD) registers strong Q3: Infographic

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results before the market hours on Monday. The fast-food chain reported a 2% decline in Q3 revenue to $5.42 billion, surpassing the Wall Street consensus. The company reported a net income of $2.35 per share, well above the estimates set by analysts.

MCD shares rose 5.4% immediately following the announcement. The stock has rallied 8% since the beginning of this year.

In a statement, the company said the Q3 results reflected the strength seen in operating performance across the US due to higher sales-driven restaurant margins. Same store sales rose 4.6% year-over-year in Q3 in the US, but this was more than offset by international markets.

