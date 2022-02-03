Categories AlphaGraphs, Health Care
BIIB Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Biogen’s Q4 2021 financial results
Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenue decreased 4% year-over-year to $2.73 billion.
GAAP net income attributable to Biogen Inc. was $368 million, or $2.50 per share, compared to $358 million, or $2.32 per share, last year. Adjusted net income was $500 million, or $3.39 per share.
For the full year of 2022, Biogen expects revenue to range between $9.7-10 billion and adjusted EPS to range between $14.25-16.00.
