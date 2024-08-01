Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Biogen (BIIB) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total revenue of $2.5 billion was flat at actual currency and up 1% at constant currency compared to the same period a year ago.
Net income attributable to Biogen Inc. was $583.6 million compared to $591.6 million last year.
GAAP EPS dropped 2% to $4.00 while adjusted EPS rose 31% to $5.28 compared to last year.
For the full year of 2024, the company expects total revenue to decline by a low-single digit percentage. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $15.75-16.25.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
COP Earnings: ConocoPhillips reports higher Q2 revenue and profit
Energy exploration company ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) on Thursday reported an increase in revenue and profit for the second quarter of 2024. Net income, adjusted for special items, increased 8% year-over-year
Key metrics from eBay’s (EBAY) Q2 2024 earnings results
eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported revenue of $2.6 billion for the second quarter of 2024, up 1% on a reported basis and up 2% on a foreign exchange (FX) neutral
META Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Meta’s Q2 2024 financial results
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenue was $39.07 billion, up 22% year-over-year. Net income increased 73% to $13.4 billion, or $5.16