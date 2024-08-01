Biogen (BIIB) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total revenue of $2.5 billion was flat at actual currency and up 1% at constant currency compared to the same period a year ago.

Net income attributable to Biogen Inc. was $583.6 million compared to $591.6 million last year.

GAAP EPS dropped 2% to $4.00 while adjusted EPS rose 31% to $5.28 compared to last year.

For the full year of 2024, the company expects total revenue to decline by a low-single digit percentage. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $15.75-16.25.

