Key highlights from Biogen’s (BIIB) Q3 2024 earnings results

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total revenue decreased 3% year-over-year to $2.46 billion. Revenues were down 3% on a constant currency basis as well.

Net income attributable to Biogen Inc. was $388.5 million, or $2.66 per share, compared to a loss of $68.1 million, or $0.47 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 6% to $4.08.

For the full year of 2024, Biogen expects total revenue to decline by a low-single-digit percentage compared to the previous year. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $16.10-16.60.

