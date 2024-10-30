Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Key highlights from Biogen’s (BIIB) Q3 2024 earnings results
Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total revenue decreased 3% year-over-year to $2.46 billion. Revenues were down 3% on a constant currency basis as well.
Net income attributable to Biogen Inc. was $388.5 million, or $2.66 per share, compared to a loss of $68.1 million, or $0.47 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 6% to $4.08.
For the full year of 2024, Biogen expects total revenue to decline by a low-single-digit percentage compared to the previous year. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $16.10-16.60.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: Caterpillar (CAT) reports lower Q3 revenue and adj. profit
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, on Wednesday reported a decrease in revenue and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024. Sales and
Eli Lilly (LLY) Q3 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Worldwide revenue was $11.44 billion, up 20% compared to the same period a year ago. GAAP
GOOGL Earnings: All you need to know about Alphabet’s Q3 2024 earnings results
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Consolidated revenues increased 15% year-over-year to $88.3 billion. Revenues grew 16% in constant currency. Net income increased