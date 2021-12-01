Box Inc. (BOX) Earnings: 3Q22 Key Numbers

Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) reported revenue of $224 million for the third quarter of 2022, up 14% from the same period a year ago.
GAAP net loss was $13.8 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to $5.2 million, or $0.03 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.22.
Revenue is expected to range between $227-229 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $868-870 million for FY2022.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
