Box Inc. (BOX) Earnings: 3Q22 Key Numbers

Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) reported revenue of $224 million for the third quarter of 2022, up 14% from the same period a year ago.

GAAP net loss was $13.8 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to $5.2 million, or $0.03 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.22.

Revenue is expected to range between $227-229 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $868-870 million for FY2022.