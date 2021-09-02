Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Broadcom (AVGO) Earnings: Q3 results top expectations amid strong demand
Chipmaker Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2021. Its shares made modest gains soon after the announcement.
The company posted adjusted earnings of $6.96 per share for the July quarter, up from last year’s profit of $5.40 per share. The reported net income was $1.80 billion or $4.20 per share, compared to $614 million or $1.45 per share in the third quarter of 2020. Analysts had predicted a slightly smaller number for the most recent quarter.
Driving the profit growth, net revenues moved up 16% annually to $6.78 billion and slightly exceeded the Street view.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Broadcom’s Q3 results
Shares of the company gained in after-hours trading on Thursday, after closing the regular session lower.
Prior Performance
