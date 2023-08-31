Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Broadcom (AVGO) reports Q3 earnings. Here’s all you need to know
Semiconductor company Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) on Thursday reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The tech firm also provided guidance for the fourth quarter.
Earnings, excluding non-recurring items, came in at $10.54 per share in the July quarter, compared to last year’s profit of $9.73 per share. Unadjusted net income was $3.30 billion or $7.74 per share in Q3, vs. $3.07 billion or $7.15 per share in the third quarter of 2022.
Third-quarter revenues totaled $8.88 billion, compared to $8.46 billion last year. The management provided guidance for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year.
