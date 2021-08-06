Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Earnings: 1Q22 Key Numbers

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 23% year-over-year to CAD136 million, driven by double-digit growth across Canadian cannabis and other consumer products.
Net income attributable to Canopy Growth Corporation amounted to CAD392.4 million, or CAD0.84 per share. This compares to a loss of CAD108.5 million, or CAD0.30 per share, last year.
Cash and short-term investments amounted to CAD2.1 billion at the end of the quarter.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Virgin Galactic reopens sales, posts lower-than-expected losses in Q2
Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday. The space tourism company reported Q2 revenue of $571,000, higher than the Wall
Beyond Meat (BYND) Earnings: Q2 loss widens despite sales growth
Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), Thursday reported a wider loss for the second quarter of 2021, despite a double-digit increase in sales. Revenues beat Wall Street's forecast, while the bottom-line
Key highlights from FireEye (FEYE) Q2 2021 earnings results
FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenues increased 17% to $114 million compared to the same period last year. GAAP net loss was $69.2 million, or