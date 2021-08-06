Categories AlphaGraphs, Cannabis

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Earnings: 1Q22 Key Numbers

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 23% year-over-year to CAD136 million, driven by double-digit growth across Canadian cannabis and other consumer products.

Net income attributable to Canopy Growth Corporation amounted to CAD392.4 million, or CAD0.84 per share. This compares to a loss of CAD108.5 million, or CAD0.30 per share, last year.

Cash and short-term investments amounted to CAD2.1 billion at the end of the quarter.

