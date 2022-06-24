Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
CarMax (KMX) Q1 profit drops but beats estimates; revenue up 21%
Used car retailer CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) on Friday reported a sharp decline in first-quarter earnings, despite a double-digit increase in revenues. The bottom-line performance was negatively impacted by higher costs.
Net income decreased to $252.3 million or $1.56 per share in the first quarter of 2023 from $436.8 million or $2.63 per share in the same period of 2022. The latest number topped expectations.
The bottom line was hurt by an increase in operating expenses and higher provision for loan losses, which was partially offset by a 21% increase in revenues to $9.3 million. Analysts had predicted a slower growth.
Read management/analysts’ comments on quarterly earnings
“For the past several years, our priorities and investments have focused on building a leading e-commerce platform that integrates buying and selling cars with our best-in-class store experience. All of our retail customers are now able to transact online on their own,” said Bill Nash, chief executive officer of CarMax.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Stock Watch: AutoZone (AZO) stays on the fast track despite cost pressures
AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) is a much sought-after automotive parts retailer among do-it-yourself customers, especially after the virus-related movement restrictions forced people to stay indoors. The company’s stock has remained
Stock Watch: Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) remains a good bet despite slowdown
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is a market leader in the manufacturing and distribution of robotics-assisted surgical systems. The company’s products, designed for minimally invasive surgery, help healthcare professionals conduct procedures
WBA Stock: Why you should add Walgreens Boots to your watchlist
Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) witnessed a spike in customer traffic in the last couple of years due to the vaccination drive and the high demand for