CarMax (KMX) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net revenues decreased 23.7% year-over-year to $6.5 billion.

Net income was $37.5 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to $269.4 million, or $1.63 per share, last year.

Combined retail and wholesale used vehicle unit sales were 298,807, down 28% from the year-ago quarter.

