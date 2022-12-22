Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
CarMax (KMX) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net revenues decreased 23.7% year-over-year to $6.5 billion.
Net income was $37.5 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to $269.4 million, or $1.63 per share, last year.
Combined retail and wholesale used vehicle unit sales were 298,807, down 28% from the year-ago quarter.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Earnings: Micron slips to loss in Q1 2023; revenues down 47%
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) slipped to a loss in the first quarter of 2023 from a profit last year, hurt by a sharp fall in revenues. The results also
Nike beats inventory and inflation woes with discounts. What future holds?
The market downturn, caused by the pandemic initially and more recently by the economic crisis, has been a litmus test for some of the top brands. For sneaker giant Nike,
Challenging demand environment dampens FedEx’s (FDX) second quarter performance
Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) were up over 4% on Wednesday, a day after the company delivered mixed results for the second quarter of 2023. While earnings beat expectations,