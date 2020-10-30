Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Stefan Anninger — Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Good morning and welcome to Charter's Third Quarter 2020 Investor Call.

Before we proceed, I would like to remind you that there are a number of risk factors and other cautionary statements contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent 10-K and also our 10-Q filed this morning.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from historical or anticipated results.

During the course of today's call, we will be referring to non-GAAP measures as defined and reconciled in our earnings materials. These non-GAAP measures, as defined by Charter, may not be comparable to measures with similar titles used by other companies. Please also note that all growth rates noted on this call and in the presentation are calculated on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise specified.

On today’s call, we have Tom Rutledge, Chairman and CEO; and Chris Winfrey, our CFO.

Thomas M. Rutledge — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

With that, let’s turn the call over to Tom. Thank you, Stefan. Despite the significant challenges that COVID-19 has posed, we’ve been able to operate our business throughout the pandemic. Earlier in the pandemic, we offered our customers a set of programs including our remote education offer and Keep America Connected pledge that supported customers’ needs, resulting in a significantly higher number of customers enjoying our services.

In addition, we opened our WiFi hotspots across our footprint for public use, opened up our Spectrum News websites to ensure people have access to high quality local news and information, rapidly connected and upgraded fiber services to health care providers and donated significant airtime to run public service announcements to our full footprint of 16 million video subscribers.

Our employees were given additional paid sick time for COVID-related illnesses and a flex time program to address other COVID issues. We also increased our wage for all hourly field operations and customer service call center employees by $1.50 an hour and we remain on path to a $20 minimum wage by 2022.

Our ability to operate our — for our customers and communities despite the challenging environment is a testament to the quality of our insourced and onshore work force, our safety precautions, and in many cases, our ability to operate remotely. Our ads — our sales and care agents have continued to sell our products and to provide outstanding service to our customers, most of our stores have been able to remain open throughout the pandemic, serving customers in need. Our field operations personnel have handled professional installations and repairs, have continued their work in the field servicing customers in their homes and maintaining the quality of our physical plant.

Our plant construction has continued and we’ve actually seen plant miles and passing increase more this year than last. And our product development team is continue to develop and roll out various product improvements, including updates enhancements to our video, internet and mobile products.

Our ability to continue to operate well under the circumstances, is also the result of investments we’ve made in various parts of our business over the last several years, including our investments in systems integrations and automation, our self installation program, which ran at over 80% of installations during the quarter, our online and digital sales and self-service platforms and our network, including DOCSIS 3.1, which provides ample bandwidth to withstand surging use with Residential data usage for Internet-only customers remaining at an elevated 600 gigabytes per month during the third quarter.

Our operating and investment strategy has allowed us to sustain and accelerate our customer financial growth. During the quarter, we added 537,000 residential and small business Internet customers versus 380,000 in the prior year quarter. In the past 12 months, we’ve added $2.3 million Internet customers and $2 million overall customer relationships. We’re growing well and gaining share against all our competitors in all of our markets, regardless of competitive infrastructure. In the third quarter, we grew our mobile lines by 363,000, 87,000 more than in the third quarter of last year and continued acceleration from last quarter.

We recently purchased 210 CBRS priority access licenses in 106 counties across all our key DMAs for just over $460 million. Over a multi-year period, we’ll execute on our inside out strategy with small cells attached to our existing network using unlicensed and now our licensed spectrum based on the disciplined return on investment approach, consistent with our goal of reducing mobile operating costs.

Turning to the third quarter financials. We grew consolidated EBITDA by over 13% and our third quarter free cash flow grew by nearly 40% year-over-year. Looking forward and subject to what happens with the virus unemployment stimulus, we expect our broadband and mobile products to continue to drive demand and churn and growth to return to pre-pandemic levels. SMB has actually performed better than we expected and our ability to grow will also be partly tied to the economy.

In enterprise, retail sales activity is picking back up despite limited on-site access and those new sales get installed in the coming — as those new sales get installed in coming months we expect enterprise revenue growth to pick back up. Our advertising business is improving and our core ad business excluding political is about 90% back to normal, in part because of the amount of sporting events that are now airing.

So core ad sales are improving and we still expect political advertising to be meaningfully contribute — a meaningful contributor in the fourth quarter. To maintain that growth, we’ll continue to invest in our network, so that we can continue to offer new and better products than our competitors.

In the coming years we expect data usage per customer to continue to grow and we’re prepared to deliver more throughput across our network. The growth in demand for data is and will be driven by a number of factors including the growth of IP video services, including video conferencing and gaming. Also the number of growing IP devices connected to our network, which is nearing 400 million devices. And new and emerging products and services are being developed as we speak, such as e-learning or telemedicine and 4K, virtual reality or holographic formats for examples.

We are continuously increasing the capacity in our core [Phonetic] and hubs and augmenting the network to improve its speed and performance. In the near-term, however, we have a large opportunity to improve throughput and latency by continuing to use already deployed DOCSIS 3.1 technology, which still has a long runway. And additional bandwidth tools available to us today include the conversion of the distribution network to DOCSIS 3.1 delivery for all products including video, broadband and telephony.

By allocating more plant Spectrum, the DOCSIS 3.1 IP services, we have the ability to offer symmetrical gigabit plus speeds. We’ll also continue to invest in DOCSIS 4.0 with key vendors in the rest of the industry for even greater capacity and functionality. The DOCSIS 4.0 specification allows for multiple path to reach 10 gig and higher speeds including full duplex DOCSIS and extended Spectrum DOCSIS. Both 3.1 and 4.0 DOCSIS can be deployed in an economically efficient way as the market dictates.

Our network evolution strategy allows us to offer superior connectivity products to meet changing consumer demand and extend our growth strategy and drive free cash flow. Before turning the call over to Chris, I’d once again like to thank Charter’s employees for their hard work, dedication and diligence throughout the pandemic. They’ve been asked to go above and beyond their regular duties and they have delivered.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Chris.

Christopher L. Winfrey — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Tom. Turning to customer results on Slide 5 of our presentation, we grew total residential and SMB customer relationships by approximately $2 million over the last 12 months or by 6.8% and by 457,000 in the third quarter. Including residential and SMB, we grew our Internet customers by 537,000 in the quarter and by 2.3 million or 8.8% over the last 12 months.

Video grew by 67,000 in the quarter, better than last year’s third quarter decline of 75,000 video customers. The positive performance was driven by churn benefits, particularly when bundled with broadband. And similarly, wireline voice declined by only 25,000 compared to a loss of 190,000 in the prior year quarter.

Mobile line net adds accelerated again to 363,000 in the quarter. To put what is already a strong third quarter subscriber results into perspective, remember that our Q2 results of 755,000 customer relationship net adds and 850,000 Internet net adds already included the benefit of our COVID programs. And our third quarter results reflect any churn out of those programs. Our year-to-date customer growth shown on Slide 6 remains the right metric for industry comparability given different reporting.

So in the third quarter, we saw excellent retention rates for our remote education offer. Churn has been similar to regular new customer acquisition churn. We’ve re-launched the program very late in September with de minimis impact on our third quarter Internet net adds. Going forward, we expect the acquisition volume of this offer to be significantly lower than the original program and given the high retention rate of customers added during the first half of this year, we won’t be breaking out this offer separately. Our Keep Americans Connected program completed in late June and we saw good retention of those customers in the third quarter.

In the second quarter, we put approximately 200,000 customers that were passed normal disconnections back into current status through a write-off of their debt. And so far, the vast majority are paying with minimal difference to normal customers. So the retention has been much better than our expectations. The development of customers’ ability to pay generally through employment or subsidies remains the key driver for our short-term residential outlook.

As I mentioned last quarter, our customer growth performance should be measured by our full year performance rather than a particular quarter. As the third quarter progressed, we could already see the market returning to more normal churn activity and net add levels and we expect that to be the case in Q4.

Turning to the financials, on Slide 7, as we expected there continued to be moving parts due to COVID, and I’ll reference some of those items, which we’ve again laid out on Slide 9 of today’s presentation with full year summary on Slide 19. Residential revenue grew by 4% in the quarter, primarily driven by accelerating relationship growth in similar PSU, bundled and video mix trends we’ve seen over several quarters.

The 6.9% customer relationship growth in residential was partially offset by a $218 million one-time adjustment for estimated sports network rebates that we intend to credit to video customers. Due to accounting treatment, which I’ll cover in a moment, not all of that rebate estimate was offset in the current period expense. SMB revenue grew by 1.5% and while revenue growth was slow this quarter due to the first half volume and SMB customers that remain on our seasonal plan, our customer growth has accelerated despite a still tough economic climate for small and medium business.

Spectrum enterprise revenue declined by 4.3% year-over-year driven by the sale of Navisite in the prior year period and the continued pressure from the wholesale side of the business. While the comparability issue for Navisite goes away after Q3, wholesale in particular cell tower backhaul has been challenged and probably continues that way until late next year based on current activity.

Retail enterprise, which is the vast majority of our enterprise revenue is growing around 6% driven more by pre-COVID sales in the last six months performance. As Tom mentioned, enterprise sales activity has now pick back up despite limited on site access. As those new sales get installed in the subsequent months, we expect enterprise revenue growth can recover and begin to accelerate next year. Spectrum Reach, third quarter advertising revenue increased by 17% primarily driven by political. Excluding political, core ad revenue was down by about 10% which is reflected on Slide 9’s COVID impacts.

So our core very much tied to the economy is coming back and were significantly better than the second quarter with or without the recent heavy sports program [Phonetic]. Obviously, we expect the fourth quarter to benefit from political as well. Mobile revenue totaled $368 million with $172 million of that being device revenue. In total, consolidated third quarter revenue was up 5.1% year-over-year.

Moving to operating expenses on Slide 8, in the third quarter, total operating expense grew by $36 million or 0.5% year-over-year. Cable operating expenses excluding mobile declined by 1.2% year-over-year, or 0.8% excluding Navisite with a number of COVID related items outlined on Slide 9. Programming decreased 2.3% year-over-year, reflecting the same rate, volume and mix considerations that we’ve seen in prior quarters and this quarter includes a $163 million benefit related to sports networks rebates.

The difference between the $218 million estimated credit to video customers, which lowered revenue and $163 million programming benefit relates to an expected reduction in sports rights content cost which is recognized in the produced content line over the remaining life of the contract similar to the delayed expense recognition in Q2 when games were canceled.

From a cash perspective. however, we will provide our customers a bill credit for the rebates received from the sports program networks when those details are finalized. Regulatory connectivity and produced content expenses were essentially flat year-over-year and were comprised of lower regulatory and franchise fees offset by higher video CPE sold to customers and higher sports rights costs. Cost of service customers increased by 0.4% year-over-year with meaningful productivity improvement, lower bad debt and higher wages and benefits as drivers.

Bad debt expense was down year-over-year given surprisingly probably our best ever payment in collection trends. Excluding bad debt from both years, cost of service customers was up 7.5% year-over-year in the third quarter, primarily driven by 6.8% customer relationship growth, the hourly wage increase we instituted earlier in the year, COVID flex time and the timing of medical benefits cost.

In Slide 9 of today’s presentation, we’ve isolated the temporary bad debt benefit as customers paid better than usual and the labor cost increased from an acceleration in frontline wage increases and benefits timing. I expect continued nonrecurring puts and takes on this line item for a few more quarters. Over time, cost of service customers should again grow at a slower rate than customer relationship growth due to lower transaction volume and higher self service trends despite the step up in minimum wages.

Cable marketing and sales expenses declined by 0.7% year-over-year as our unit growth did benefit significantly from lower churn. Other expense declined by 2.5% year-over-year primarily due to Navisite cost in the prior year period. And mobile expenses totaled $456 million and they were comprised of mobile device costs tied to device revenue, customer acquisition and MVNO usage cost and operating expense. Mobile EBITDA is still negative because of customer growth cost [Indecipherable] by much less despite the higher growth. Another way of describing that trend is that we have now crossed 2 million lines and our mobile service revenue now exceeds all regular operating cost excluding acquisition and growth related mobile cost.

In total, we grew adjusted EBITDA by 13.6% in the quarter when including our mobile EBITDA loss of $88 million. Cable adjusted EBITDA grew by 11.7%. We generated $814 million in net income attributable to Charter shareholders in the third quarter and capital expenditures totaled $2 billion in the third quarter. Our third quarter capital expenditure shows we’ve continued to invest to support current and future growth.

We invested significantly in continued capacity upgrades at the national and local levels to stay ahead of higher data usage. We have not slowed down on new build, including construction in rural areas. We continue to purchase significant DOCSIS 3.1 modems for new connects and swaps as well as a high attach rate for advanced in home Wi-Fi service. We also continued to invest in facility improvements, back office systems and mobile store build-outs. For the full year 2020, we still expect cable capital expenditures as a percentage of revenue to decline year-over-year, but maybe only slightly due to the significant customer growth and related CPE and capacity investments.

We generated $1.8 billion of consolidated free cash flow in the third quarter and excluding our investment in mobile we generated $2 billion of cable free cash flow, up about $500 million versus last year’s third quarter. Currently, we don’t expect to be a meaningful federal taxpayer until 2022.

We finished the quarter with $1.3 billion of cash and $4.7 billion of availability under our revolver. As of the end of the third quarter, our net debt to last 12 month adjusted EBITDA was 4.3 times, or 4.2 times if you look at cable-only. Earlier this month we issued $1.5 billion of 12-year high yield notes at a yield of roughly 4%. Pro forma for our recent financing activities, our current run rate, annualized cash interest is $3.8 billion, and we remain comfortable in the middle to high end of our target leverage range 4 times to 4.5 times.

During the quarter, we repurchased 6.1 million Charter shares and Charter Holdings common units totaling about $3.6 billion at an average price of $592 per share. We will always evaluate the best use of our capital to generate long-term returns for shareholders, be it organic investments such as our launch of mobile or network edge-outs, accretive M&A or purchasing of our own shares and probably in that order.

The prioritization of organic investments is because there is a high demand for our products across every part of our footprint, which is why we continue to aggressively build out more broadband passings and ensure that our network is well invested, ready and working for future opportunities. As the environment continues to evolve, our goal is to stay focused on what we do well and to execute a proven operating strategy that works for customers and employees to create shareholder value.

Operator, we’re now ready for questions.

