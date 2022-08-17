Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Cisco (CSCO) Earnings: Q4 2022 profit beats estimates

Network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) published fourth-quarter results Wednesday after the closing bell, reporting lower earnings and flat revenues. The numbers exceeded the consensus estimates.

Cisco Q4 2022 earnings infographic

Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, dropped to $0.83 per share from $0.84 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Experts had predicted a slightly smaller number for the latest quarter. Unadjusted net income was $2.8 billion or $0.68 per share, down from last year’s profit of $3.0 billion or $0.71 per share.

Fourth-quarter revenues remained broadly unchanged at $13.1 billion, contrary to expectations for a year-over-year decline.

“We had a strong end to our fiscal year thanks to our Q4 performance. Our teams executed well in the midst of an incredibly dynamic environment, resulting in the highest full year non-GAAP earnings per share in the history of the company,” said Cisco’s CFO Chuck Robbins.

