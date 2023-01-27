CL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Q4 2022 financial results

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 5% year-over-year to $4.62 billion. Organic sales growth was 8.5%.

Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $5 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to $148 million, or $0.18 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS declined 3% to $0.77.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects net sales growth to be 2-5% and organic sales growth to be towards the high end of its long-term targeted range of 3-5%.

