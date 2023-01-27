Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
CL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Q4 2022 financial results
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 5% year-over-year to $4.62 billion. Organic sales growth was 8.5%.
Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $5 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to $148 million, or $0.18 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS declined 3% to $0.77.
For the full year of 2023, the company expects net sales growth to be 2-5% and organic sales growth to be towards the high end of its long-term targeted range of 3-5%.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
V Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Visa’s Q1 2023 financial results
Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues grew 12% year-over-year to $7.9 billion. GAAP net income rose 6% to $4.2 billion while EPS grew
Earnings: Highlights of Intel’s (INTC) Q4 2022 financial results
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Thursday reported a decline in adjusted earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter. The semiconductor giant also provided guidance for the first quarter of 2023. Fourth-quarter
McCormick (MKC) expects to drive sales growth in 2023 through pricing actions and cost savings
Shares of McCormick & Company Inc. (NYSE: MKC) were down over 5% on Thursday after the company missed expectations on its fourth quarter 2022 results and provided a lower-than-expected earnings