CL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Colgate-Palmolive’s Q2 2022 financial results
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net sales rose 5.5% year-over-year to $4.48 billion.
Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $603 million, or $0.72 per share, compared to $703 million, or $0.83 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS declined 10% to $0.72.
For the full year of 2022, the company expects net sales growth to be at the higher end of 1-4%.
