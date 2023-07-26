CMG Earnings: A snapshot of Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 results

Restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) on Wednesday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

The company said its second-quarter earnings, adjusted for special items, moved up to $12.65 per share from $9.3 per share in the comparable period of last year. On a reported basis, net income was $341.8 million or $12.32 per share, vs. $259.9 million or $9.25 per share in the prior-year quarter.

June quarter revenues came in at $2.51 billion, compared to $2.21 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Comparable restaurant sales grew 7.4% during the three-month period.

