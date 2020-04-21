Categories Consumer, Earnings

Coca Cola Q1 Earnings: Key quarterly financials and other highlights

Beverage giant Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) on Tuesday released its first quarter report for the period ended April 3, 2020.

Due to coronavirus outbreak in the key markets, price/mix growth was even for the quarter. Also, the company believes the pressure on the business is temporary and remains optimistic on seeing sequential improvement in the second half of 2020.

Cash from operations was $556 million, down 29% during the quarter.

Shares inched up 0.5% during the pre-market hours following the earnings announcement.

Coca-Cola Reports First Quarter 2020 Results; Provides Update on Business Environment Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Past Performance

KO Q4 2019 Earnings AlphaGraph

KO Q1 2019 Earnings AlphaGraph
