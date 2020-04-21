Beverage giant Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) on Tuesday released its first quarter report for the period ended April 3, 2020.
Due to coronavirus outbreak in the key markets, price/mix growth was even for the quarter. Also, the company believes the pressure on the business is temporary and remains optimistic on seeing sequential improvement in the second half of 2020.
Cash from operations was $556 million, down 29% during the quarter.
Shares inched up 0.5% during the pre-market hours following the earnings announcement.
