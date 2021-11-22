Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) earnings Q3 2021 results

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported its third-quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021.

GAAP net income for the third quarter was $634 million or $0.75 per share compared to GAAP net income of $698 million or $0.81 per share in the third quarter of 2020.

Net sales increased 6.3% to $4.4 billion.