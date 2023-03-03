Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Earnings: 2Q23 Key Numbers

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported total revenue of $55.2 billion for the second quarter of 2023, up 6% from the same period last year. Comparable sales were up 5.2%.

Net income was $1.46 billion, or $3.30 per share, compared to $1.29 billion, or $2.92 per share, last year.

Costco operates 848 warehouses, including 584 in the US.

