CPB Earnings: All you need to know about Campbell Soup’s Q2 2023 earnings results

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 12% year-over-year to $2.48 billion. Organic sales rose 13%.

Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company were $232 million, or $0.77 per share, compared to $212 million, or $0.70 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS grew 16% YoY to $0.80.

Both the top and bottom line numbers beat expectations.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects organic net sales growth of 8.5-10% and adjusted EPS of $2.95-3.00.

Prior performance

Campbell-Soup-Q1-2023-Earnings-Infographic

