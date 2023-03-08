Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
CPB Earnings: All you need to know about Campbell Soup’s Q2 2023 earnings results
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 12% year-over-year to $2.48 billion. Organic sales rose 13%.
Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company were $232 million, or $0.77 per share, compared to $212 million, or $0.70 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS grew 16% YoY to $0.80.
Both the top and bottom line numbers beat expectations.
For the full year of 2023, the company expects organic net sales growth of 8.5-10% and adjusted EPS of $2.95-3.00.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Is Adobe’s (ADBE) stock a buy ahead of next week’s earnings?
Over the years, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) has played a key role in transforming the way businesses and individuals use media, through its mission-critical products for graphic design and document
Dollar Tree (DLTR): A look at the discount retailer’s expectations for the near term
Shares of Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) were down over 1% on Tuesday. The stock has dropped 5% over the past one month. The company delivered revenue and earnings growth
Key highlights from DICK’S Sporting Goods’ (DKS) Q4 2022 earnings results
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net sales increased 7.3% year-over-year to $3.6 billion. Comparable store sales rose 5.3%. Net income decreased 32%