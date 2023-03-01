Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

CRM Earnings: A snapshot of Salesforce’s Q4 2023 financial results

Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) on Wednesday reported an increase in fourth-quarter adjusted earnings, aided by strong revenue growth.

Salesforce Q4 2023 earnings infographic

Fourth-quarter profit, excluding non-recurring items, increased to $1.68 per share from $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net loss of $98 million or $0.10 per share in the three-month period, compared to a loss of $28 million or $0.03 per share in the corresponding period of 2022.

Revenues advanced 14% year-over-year to $8.38 billion. All the key operating segments registered growth in the final three months of fiscal 2023.

“We closed FY23 with operating cash flow reaching $7.1 billion, up 19% year-over-year, the highest cash flow in our company’s history, and one of the highest cash flows of any enterprise software company our size.,” said Marc Benioff, co-CEO of Salesforce.

