Cronos Group (CRON) Earnings: 4Q20 Key Numbers

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Net revenue more than doubled year-over-year to $17 million, driven by growth in the adult-use market in Canada, sales in the Israeli medical market as well as growth in the US segment.
The company incurred a comprehensive loss of $61 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to an income of $89.8 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.
Cash and short-term investments totaled approx. $1.3 billion at the end of the period.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Key highlights from Autodesk (ADSK) Q4 2021 earnings results
Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today reported its fourth quarter financial results for the period ended January 31, 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter was $911.3 million, or $4.10 per
Infographic: Beyond Meat (BYND) reports wider Q4 loss; Revenue up 4%
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), a specialist in plant-based meat substitutes, Thursday reported a wider loss for the fourth quarter, despite an increase in revenues. The numbers also missed the consensus
Virgin Galactic stock tanks on delayed test flight
Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday. The space tourism company reported zero revenue in the fourth quarter, compared to $529,000