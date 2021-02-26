Cronos Group (CRON) Earnings: 4Q20 Key Numbers

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Net revenue more than doubled year-over-year to $17 million, driven by growth in the adult-use market in Canada, sales in the Israeli medical market as well as growth in the US segment.

The company incurred a comprehensive loss of $61 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to an income of $89.8 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Cash and short-term investments totaled approx. $1.3 billion at the end of the period.