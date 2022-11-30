CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported total revenue of $580.9 million for the third quarter of 2023, up 53% from the same period a year ago.

GAAP net loss attributable to CrowdStrike was $55 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to $50.5 million, or $0.22 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.40.

The company expects total revenue of $2.22-2.23 billion for the full year of 2023.

Prior performance