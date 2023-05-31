Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total revenue was $692.6 million, up 42% from the same period a year ago.
On a GAAP basis, net income attributable to CrowdStrike was $0.5 million, or $0.00 per share, compared to a loss of $31.5 million, or $0.14 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.57.
The company expects total revenue of $717.2-727.4 million for the second quarter of 2024.
Prior performance
