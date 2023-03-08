CRWD Earnings: A snapshot of CrowdStrike’s Q4 2023 report

Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported higher adjusted earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Fourth-quarter net income, excluding special items, rose to $0.47 per share from $0.30 per share a year earlier. On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $47.5 million or $0.20 per share, compared to a loss of $41.9 million or $0.18 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The positive earnings performance, on an adjusted basis, reflects a 48% increase in fourth-quarter revenues to $637.4 million, with strong contributions from the core Subscription division.

CrowdStrike’s chief financial officer Burt Podbere said, “CrowdStrike delivered an exceptional fourth quarter and strong finish to the year. We remain focused on delivering increased operating leverage while continuing our thoughtful, disciplined and strategic approach to investing in innovation and market share expansion to capture the massive opportunities we see ahead for CrowdStrike.”