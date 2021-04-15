Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
DAL Earnings: Key numbers from Delta Air Lines Q1 2021 financial results
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021.
First quarter GAAP net loss was $1.17 billion, or $1.85 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $730 million, or $1.09 per share in first quarter of 2020.
Net revenues decreased 60% to $4.15 billion.
Shares down nearly 2% during the pre-market hours following the earnings announcement.
Delta Air Lines Q1 2021 Earnings Call Info
Subscribe to view the earnings infograph..
Most Popular
PEP Earnings: All you need to know about PepsiCo Q1 2021 earnings results
PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 6.8% year-over-year to $14.82 billion while organic revenue growth was 2.4%. Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $1.7 billion,
The worst seems to be over for Boston Scientific. Is the stock a buy?
The pandemic has had a mixed impact on the healthcare sector since its outbreak more than a year ago, putting the emergency care department into overdrive while slowing down the
Two areas that provide Pfizer (PFE) with ample opportunity for future growth
Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) have gained over 8% in the past one year. Pfizer is at the forefront of the COVID-19 vaccination drive and it has established a