DAL Earnings: Key numbers from Delta Air Lines Q1 2021 financial results

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021.

First quarter GAAP net loss was $1.17 billion, or $1.85 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $730 million, or $1.09 per share in first quarter of 2020.

Net revenues decreased 60% to $4.15 billion.

Shares down nearly 2% during the pre-market hours following the earnings announcement.

Delta Air Lines Q1 2021 Earnings Call Info

