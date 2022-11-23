Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Deere & Company (DE) Q4 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 37% year-over-year to $15.5 billion.
Net income was $2.24 billion, or $7.44 per share, compared to $1.28 billion, or $4.12 per share, last year.
For fiscal year 2023, net income is expected to be $8.0-8.5 billion.
Prior performance
