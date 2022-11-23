Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Deere & Company (DE) Q4 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 37% year-over-year to $15.5 billion.

Net income was $2.24 billion, or $7.44 per share, compared to $1.28 billion, or $4.12 per share, last year.

For fiscal year 2023, net income is expected to be $8.0-8.5 billion.

Prior performance

Deere-Company-Q3-2022-Earnings-Infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Earnings Infographic: How HP Inc. (HPQ) performed in Q4 2022

Computer hardware company HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) on Tuesday reported a decrease in fourth-quarter earnings and revenues as demand conditions remained unfavorable. Fourth-quarter earnings, adjusted for special items, dropped to

Everything you need to know about BKV Corp’s upcoming IPO

With the year-end just around the corner, the IPO market continues to experience low activity. But there has been an increase in the number of energy companies seeking to go

DKS Earnings: DICK’S Sporting Goods Q3 sales and profit beat estimates

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) on Tuesday reported lower earnings and higher net sales for the third quarter of 2022. The numbers came in above the market's forecast. Net

Tags

construction

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top