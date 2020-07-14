Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Q2 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Delta Air Lines June Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Sicilia and I will be your coordinator. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jill Greer, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jill Greer — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thanks Sicilia. Good morning, everyone and thanks for joining us for our June quarter earnings call. Speaking today on the call will be our CEO, Ed Bastian; and our CFO, Paul Jacobson. We also have our President, Glen Hauenstein and our entire leadership team here with us for the Q&A. [Operator Instructions] Today’s discussion contains forward-looking statements that represent our beliefs or expectations about future events. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may cause such differences are described in Delta’s SEC filings. We’ll also discuss non-GAAP financial measures. All results exclude special items unless otherwise noted. You can find a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures on the Investor Relations page at ir.delta.com.

And with that, I’ll turn it over to Ed.

Ed Bastian — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Jill. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. We are now four months since the pandemic and the nearly $4 billion pre-tax loss that we just posted reflects the severe impact that COVID-19 is having on our company and our industry. The June quarter was remarkable for a confluence of crisis that rocked our nation. In addition to the pandemic and its impact on public health and the economy, the issue of inequality and social injustice for black Americans has been front and center. In this environment, our number one focus is taking care of our people. This includes not only protecting the health and safety of our employees, but also maintaining our commitment to supporting the fight for equality and social justice. We are committed to listening and understanding.

We must be a stronger advocate for justice and equality across our business from our operating procedures to the programs that we offer our people to support for policy change. Our people are the heart and soul of Delta, and I am incredibly proud of their perseverance and resiliency through these trying times and forever grateful for the sacrifices that they are making for our company. Since demand bottomed in mid-April at less than 5% of our normal traffic we’ve seen a small but welcome uptick in passenger volume being driven almost entirely by domestic leisure travelers or those flying for essential reasons.

And while it’s encouraging to see customers start to return, the revenue environment remains challenging. We have thought from the start that the recovery will be choppy and the past few weeks have shown that to be true. We’re expecting our overall revenue for the September quarter will be only 20% to 25% of what we saw last summer and we’ve seen demand growth flatten recently with the rise in COVID-19 cases. We are watching trends closely and have pared back our capacity plans for August. Business travel, which typically provides 50% of our revenue is not yet returned in any meaningful way. With corporate offices slow to reopen, quarantine restrictions in markets like New York and Chicago, and states in the Sun Belt reversing or pausing reopening plans, we remain cautious on the pace of recovery through the balance of the year. In addition, there isn’t a clear timeline when international borders will open for U.S. travelers.

So it’s against that uncertain backdrop that we are taking the industry’s most conservative approach to capacity. For the September quarter, we expect our seats available-for-sale, which accounts for our 60% load factor cap will be 20% to 25% of last year’s level, up from 10% in the June quarter. Given how dynamic the current environment is, we are maintaining our flexibility and we’ll adjust our capacity plans as needed based on changes in demand. Since the crisis began, we have taken decisive actions to protect our people and our customers, increase our liquidity and importantly, preserve our ability to respond in the future. Customer-employee safety remain our top priority and restoring consumer confidence in travel is at the forefront of our recovery plan. We have taken extensive and proactive measures to implement a multi-layer approach to protect customers and employees.

Additionally, all of our aircraft are equipped with HEPA filters, generating high-quality hospital-grade air quality on-board. Restoring consumer confidence to travel on Delta is the driving force behind our Delta Care Standard, which includes requiring customers and employees to wear masks, enhancing cleaning protocols for aircraft, electrostatic spraying before every departure, blocking middle seats and capping load factors at 60% to provide more space on-board. We’re committed to blocking middle seats through September and expect to continue our policy beyond that date as well. We’ve also created a Delta Global Cleanliness organization and are collaborating with two of the world’s best health organizations, the Mayo Clinic and Quest Diagnostics.

The Mayo Clinic is helping to assess our safety protocols, consulting on how to improve safeguards as well as designing COVID-19 testing for our full workforce, both for the active virus and the presence of antibodies. The added layers of protection are having an impact. Since implementing these changes as of the 1st of May, the infection rate among our customer-facing employees, those who spend their days working on-board our aircraft and in our airports is well below the national average providing another solid datapoint on the safety of air travel. In addition, our net promoter scores have never been higher as customers recognize our health and safety efforts on-board and on the ground. Our top financial priority has been to protect our liquidity. Paul and the team moved quickly and decisively to raise capital, ending the quarter with $15.7 billion in liquidity. Entering this crisis with a strong balance sheet allowed us to access nearly $15 billion in new capital on top of the $5.4 billion from the CARES Act without issuing equity.

And while accessing capital is critical, the most important liquidity action we can take is reducing our cash burn. In June, our daily cash burn for the month averaged $27 million a day, a substantial improvement from the $100 million per day that we were experiencing in late March. The major force in that improvement is our cost performance, which has been remarkable as we will take out over 50% of our total operating expenses for both the June and September quarters. That’s due in large part to the more than 40,000 Delta people who have volunteered to take short-term unpaid leaves. Our crews who have seen their hours reduced as flying has been cut back, and the sacrifices made by our hourly and merit ground schedules whose work schedules have been similarly reduced by 25%.

I want to thank all the Delta people who volunteered for an unpaid leave. They are making a real difference in helping us navigate this crisis. We also want to thank all our colleagues who have been serving our customers in the phase of this pandemic. The spirit and teamwork of our people is inspirational and that Delta difference has never shined brighter. With demand growth stalled at present, we expect July’s daily cash burn to be similar to what we saw in June. As we go through the summer and into the fall, we’ll continue to move quickly to balance what we’re seeing in the revenue environment with our ability to get cost out of the business and keep us on the path to achieve our goal of breakeven cash burn by the end of the year. Given the combined effects of the pandemic and associated financial impact on the global economy we continue to believe it could be two years or more before we see a sustainable recovery.

So to succeed in this environment, we are building resilience across the company in creating a new stronger Delta albeit one that will need to be smaller for the next several years. That means accelerating strategies to streamline our company, simplify our fleet and reduce our fixed cost base in ways not possible in the past. We have made the decision to permanently retire more than 100 aircraft this year including the entire MD-88, MD-90, 777 and 737-700 fleets. We have the most flexible fleet in the U.S. and are pulling forward these and additional fleet simplification initiatives, which we believe will provide a lasting benefit to our cost structure.

The difficult reality of resizing the airline is that we need a smaller workforce until we see demand return. We’ll be wrapping up our voluntary departure and early retirement programs this month and as of last night we already had over 17,000 employees voluntarily sign-up to depart the company. We also have thousands more signed up for voluntary unpaid leaves of absence into the fall. We are hopeful that we can accomplish the vast majority of the headcount changes we need through these programs minimizing if not eliminating the need for involuntary furloughs. This will require creativity and collaboration across all of our work groups and I’m hopeful that we can get there. And as we navigate this difficult environment, we’re also working closely with our airline partners around the world who are facing even more significant financial challenges. During the quarter both LATAM and AeroMexico filed for bankruptcy here in the U.S. under Chapter 11. And Virgin Atlantic is working through an out-of-court recapitalization. While each of these is disappointing, none of our partners’ home countries were prepared to provide governmental financial support similar to what the U.S. Treasury did with the CARES Act, which necessitated their decisions to restructure. We have the most — the utmost confidence in all of our partners and remain firmly committed to our partnerships, which will be important when we rebuild a much more resilient international network in the recovery. In closing, we remain grounded in the strengths that are core to Delta’s business, our people, our brand, our network and our operational reliability. These strengths and the shared values of the Delta family guide ever decision we make differentiating Delta with our customers and positioning us to succeed when demand returns. I want to thank everyone who is contributing to Delta’s support and recovery efforts through the most challenging time in his storied company’s history, our customers, partners, suppliers, owners, community leaders, government officials. Their support has been overwhelming and a special thank you to the finest group of airline professionals ever assembled our Delta people who are managing this difficult environment with grace and poise determined to return Delta to our position of leadership in our industry and in our world. And with that, I’ll turn it over to Paul to go through our financials. Paul?

Paul Jacobson — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Ed, and good morning everybody. These June quarter results we reported this morning illustrate the truly staggering impact of this pandemic on our business. Revenues declined 91% and we reported a $3.9 billion pre-tax loss, one of the largest in Delta’s history. Results exclude several items directly related to the impact from COVID-19 and our response including $2.5 billion in impairment charges from fleet-related decisions, $2.1 billion in write downs related to equity partners, and a $1.3 billion benefit from the CARES Act grant recognized during the quarter. During this quarter, our total operating expenses declined $5.5 billion or 53%. The June quarter cost performance was more than $400 million better than our original expectation, in part due to the incredible contributions of more than 40,000 employees who have elected to take voluntary unpaid leaves.

With substantially reduced flying fuel expense was nearly $2 billion lower compared to the prior year quarter, and we generated over $250 million of savings from parking more than 700 aircraft. We were also able to reduce facilities expense by consolidating concourses and temporarily closing Sky Clubs while eliminating nearly all discretionary spending. In the September quarter we expect to achieve a similar 50% year-over-year reduction in operating expenses despite a sequential increase in capacity. This reflects the increased variability we’ve achieved in our cost structure and what we’ve been discussing since the COVID epidemic. As Ed said, our top financial priority remains to ensure that we have sufficient liquidity to weather whatever comes at us.

To this end, we’ve taken decisive action to bolster our liquidity position ending the quarter with $15.7 billion of liquidity. Daily cash burn also improved sequentially each month during the quarter to average $27 million in the month of June. This outperformed our initial expectation of $50 million cash burn per day during the two months of June — during the month of June, sorry. One-third of that improvement came from better cost performance with two-thirds from an improvement in net sales, which inflected positive in early June and remained there. It’s worth noting that approximately $10 million of our cash burn is attributable to our International business. So our domestic business is only burning $17 million a day, which is a testament to the efficiency of the reduced operation.

As Ed mentioned we are staying agile to balance what we’re seeing in the revenue environment with our ability to get cost out of the business. This approach improves our cash burn trajectory, which helps us to preserve our balance sheet capacity for the future. The strength of our balance sheet has been evident during the pandemic as we have raised $15 billion in new liquidity at a blended average rate of 5.5%. When combined with funds received under the CARES Act Payroll Support Program, we ended the June quarter with this $15.7 billion of liquidity. Even with no improvement in our cash burn rate, this equates to 19 months of liquidity. This is more than sufficient to address our upcoming maturities but if needed we have the ability to continue to raise additional capital through either our own efforts by leveraging our unencumbered assets or electing to participate in the CARES Act Secured Loan Program.

In an effort to ensure compliance and flexibility throughout the recovery we also amended all of our bank credit facilities to permanently replace the fixed charge coverage covenant with a $2 billion minimum liquidity covenant. So in spite of the significant amount of debt we have raised our adjusted net debt has only increased by $3.4 billion since the start of the year to $13.9 billion. Reducing our daily cash burn is critical to keeping the net debt down, and that is why we remain uniquely focused on it. In closing, while we have a long road ahead of us we’ve made tremendous progress in just the last four months. By raising cash early and aggressively managing costs, we are prepared to navigate what will be a volatile revenue period while making decisions that position Delta well for the eventual recovery. Our people have acted quickly and decisively to protect our customers and our company and I’m so proud of what the people of Delta have accomplished with that grace, professionalism, and determination that Ed mentioned. They are the reason I’m confident we will emerge from this crisis as a stronger more resilient Delta as our customers return.

And with that I’ll turn the call back over to Jill to begin the Q&A.

Jill Greer — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thanks, Paul. Sicilia, we are ready for questions from the analysts if you could give them instructions on how to get in the queue.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we’ll go first to Hunter Keay of Wolfe Research.

Hunter Keay — Wolfe Research — Analyst

Hey, good morning everybody. Ed, you mentioned — recently said you expect some amount of business travel. I think you said 20% will turn out to be unproductive in retrospect and suggesting obviously it’s not going to return. So what are some of the specific characteristics of business travelers that do come back, that might be different from the ones who don’t? Like for example, maybe they fly more per year, but to fewer cities or these are the people that use lounges more often, things like that. So what does these people look like and how do you win them or keep them?

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.