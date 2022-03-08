DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 7.3% year-over-year to $3.35 billion. Consolidated same-store sales increased 5.9%.

Net income rose 43% YoY to $346.1 million, or $3.16 per share, driven by strong sales and merchandise margin rate expansion. Adjusted net income increased 50% to $352.1 million, or $3.64 per share.

For the full year of 2022, consolidated same store sales are expected to range between negative 4% to flat. GAAP EPS is estimated to be $9.96-11.13 while adjusted EPS is expected to be $11.70-13.10.