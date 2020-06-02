Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good day and welcome to the DICK’s Sporting Goods First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Nate Gilch, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Nate Gilch — Senior Director of Investor Relations

Good morning, everyone.

Thank you for joining us to discuss our first quarter of 2020 results. On today’s call will be Ed Stack, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Lauren Hobart, our President; and Lee Belitsky, our Chief Financial Officer. A playback of today’s call will be archived on our Investor Relations website located at investors.dicks.com for approximately 12 months.

As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements which are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Any such statements should be considered in conjunction with cautionary statements in our earnings release and risk factor discussions in our filings with the SEC, including our last Annual Report on Form 10-K and cautionary statements made during this call. We assume no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements or information. Please refer to our Investor Relations website to find the reconciliation of any non-GAAP financial measures referenced in today’s call.

And finally, a couple of admin items. First, a note on our same-store sales reporting practices. Recall, last quarter, we announced our intent to move away from providing e-commerce sales growth and e-commerce penetration metrics beginning in Q1. Given the circumstance circumstances surrounding our temporary store closures, we are continuing to provide these metrics this quarter and we’ll revisit this decision for Q2. And second, for your future scheduling purposes, we are tentatively planning to publish our second quarter 2020 earnings release before the market opens on August 26, 2020, with our subsequent earnings call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

And with that, I will now turn the call over to Ed.

Edward W. Stack — Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board

Thanks, Nate. Good morning, everyone.

Let me start by saying on behalf of all of us here at DICK’s Sporting Goods, we hope each of you and your families are safe and healthy. We would all agree that this has been a difficult year so far for our country. Our hearts go out to all of those impacted by COVID-19 and the civil unrest going on across America. These events have shined a spotlight on the deep-rooted and long-standing issues around racial injustice and inequality in the country.

All of this is happening while our world is still grappling with the dramatic and continuous change as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Virtually every business segment, including the retail industry and DICK’s Sporting Goods, has been affected. Organized sports at all levels have come to a standstill; gyms and fitness centers were closed across the country, forcing everyone to build new fitness habits and routines. Throughout this evolving landscape, we anchor to our corporate values and the promise that doing the right thing is the ultimate path to success.

Our Company has a long tradition of promoting the safety and welfare of our teammates, athletes and communities, and our response to the current health crisis was no exception. This is why on March 18 we supported the nationwide efforts to minimize the spread of the virus and temporarily closed our stores to the public. To take care of our teammates, we invested $34 million in the first quarter across a number of compensation and safety measures. Beginning in mid-March through the balance of the first quarter, from a business standpoint, we focused nearly exclusively on managing for liquidity to ensure we came through this crisis in a strong financial position. We acted quickly and decisively to reduce, defer and eliminate cash outflows, and we maximized cash inflows through our e-commerce business.

To fortify our balance sheet and provide maximum financial flexibility, we exercised the accordion feature on a revolving credit facility to increase our borrowing capacity to $1.855 billion, and we issued convertible senior notes that added over $500 million of net proceeds to our cash position. As a result of these actions, I am pleased to report at the end of the first quarter, with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.5 billion, and we feel very good about our liquidity.

Throughout the store closures, we continued to serve our athletes online and through our mobile apps. Our e-commerce sales were tremendous, increasing more than 200% since we closed our stores through the end of the first quarter and notably contributing to our strong liquidity position. Importantly, these strong online results have continued into the second quarter even in those markets where our stores have reopened. A key part of this success online is our new curbside pickup service. Under Lauren’s leadership, our stores, e-commerce and technology teams came together and launched this new initiative across most of the country within a matter of days. Lauren will cover this in greater detail during her remarks.

As for our stores, beginning in mid-April, we started to reopen where permitted in accordance with federal, state and local guidelines. As at the end of May, approximately 80% of our stores have reopened to the public and we’ve been pleased with the early results.

Although the business environment of 2020 remains uncertain, DICK’s Sporting Goods is in a position of strength. We believe coming out of this crisis, health and fitness will become even more important to the customer. As the leader in sporting goods retail sector, our relationships with our key brands have never been stronger, and we are in a great place to support this demand. Our experienced management team has a history of successfully navigating difficult market cycles, and remains fully committed to managing our business with a long-term view. Perhaps most importantly, our balance sheet is strong, and due to the actions we’d taken when the pandemic first hit, we have enhanced liquidity to emerge from this crisis in even a stronger competitive position. Now, with the confidence in our liquidity and our stores reopening, we can turn our attention to gaining market share for the remainder of 2020 and positioning our business for profitable growth in 2021.

Finally, I would like to thank our teammates. Through these difficult times, I’m especially proud of how they came through and came together to support one another and the Company as a whole.

I’d now like to turn the call over to Lauren.

Lauren R. Hobart — President, Director

Thank you, Ed, and good morning, everyone.

I want to start by also thanking our teammates for their hard work and dedication over the past several months. We’ve been incredibly impressed with how you committed to serve our athletes and continued to serve communities. You’ve done a tremendous job responding to the constantly changing landscape.

Through March 10, our consolidated same-store sales increased 7.9%, which was a clear indication that our strategies were working. Shortly thereafter, our strong sales trends abruptly changed as the spread of the virus accelerated and on March 18 we closed our stores to the public. For the quarter, our online sales increased 110%, including curbside contactless pickup. This strength in e-commerce increased significantly after we closed our stores as online sales grew 210% since then through the end of the quarter. We continue to leverage our store network for shipped from store and curbside pickup while also fulfilling orders via our e-commerce fulfillment centers and distribution centers as well as directly from our vendors. Importantly, our vast fulfillment network seamlessly supported the significant increase in e-commerce volume and our ability to leverage these many fulfillment methods helped us to continue to reduce shipping times to our athletes.

We executed our new curbside initiative within days as our stores, e-commerce and technology teams quickly helped us pivot our business and ensure that we were able to provide our athletes with the safe and convenient way to pick up their orders while reducing shipping and packaging expenses. This is a great reflection of our culture and our nimble operating model and a huge credit goes out to those teams. The athlete response has been overwhelmingly positive. Curbside sales were up 1,000% since it launched through the end of the quarter when you compare it to [Indecipherable] sales in the prior year, and curbside accounted for over 40% of our total e-commerce sales during this time period. We believe this [Indecipherable] will continue to be a big opportunity for us as we move forward.

Now let me turn to the stores. By the end of the first quarter, we had reopened approximately 20% of our stores, and as of the end of May, approximately 80% of our stores had reopened. We expect to continue opening our remaining stores throughout the rest of Q2 and into Q3. As we reopen, the health and safety of our teammates and athletes is our highest priority, and we’re following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as federal, state and local authorities. As part of these efforts, we’ve enhanced our standardizing protocols and are requiring face coverings to be worn by all teammates. We’re also requiring our teammates sanitize that their hands regularly or wear gloves.

Next, we’re communicating, supporting and enabling social distancing. This includes using floor details throughout the store and flexiglass screens at checkout as well as limiting the number of people in the store where applicable by local ordinance. And lastly, we’re taking steps to minimize contact, including continuing to offer curbside pickup. These actions are being supported by teammate and athlete communication tools aimed at reinforcing healthy habits in addition to wellness protocols to ensure teammates are working only when healthy.

As Ed mentioned, to date, we’ve been very pleased with the early results in our stores that have reopened where we’ve seen a progressive recovery in sales and traffic. In fact, since reopening, many stores have comped positive on a brick and mortar basis. Furthermore, our online sales, including curbside pickup, have remained very strong even in those markets where we’ve reopened our stores. We’re regaining momentum, and through the first four weeks of Q2, with 44% of our stores remaining closed on average, our consolidated same-store sales have decreased only 4%. As part of this, e-commerce sales have increased momentum and are over 215%.

In closing, we believe our teammates and athletes [Indecipherable] new expectations related to their working and shopping experiences, and we’re certain that the actions we’re taking to build trust and to create confidence in these new experiences will pay off for the long term. Along with Ed, I remain very enthusiastic about the future of DICK’s Sporting Goods.

I will now turn the call over to Lee to review our financial results in more detail.

Lee J. Belitsky — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Lauren, and good morning, everyone.

Let’s begin with a brief review of our first quarter results. Consolidated sales decreased 30.6% to approximately $1.33 billion; consolidated same store sales decreased 29.5%, driven by a 38.7% decrease in transactions and was partially offset by a 9.2% increase in average ticket. We saw declines in each of our three primary categories: hardlines, apparel and footwear.

As Lauren mentioned, prior to the impact of COVID-19, we were very pleased with our comp sales performance, and through March 10, our consolidated same-store sales increased 7.9%, a continuation of the strong comp trends we delivered in the second half of 2019. Shortly thereafter, we saw a significant reduction in customer traffic and demand due to the continued spread of the virus and we closed all of our stores. We were able to partially offset the negative sales impact from our store closures through a significant acceleration in our e-commerce business, including curbside contactless pickup. For the quarter, our e-commerce sales grew 110%, and as a percent of total net sales, our online business has increased to 39% compared to 13% last year.

Gross profit in the first quarter was $219.3 million or 16.45% of net sales, a 1,290 basis point decline compared to the same period last year. Within gross profit, we saw deleverage on fixed occupancy costs of 526 basis points due to the sales decline. It’s important to note that while we have successfully negotiated payment term deferrals and rent abatements, this didn’t materially affect the P&L in Q1 as deferrals don’t change the total cash payments and abatements are spread over the remaining life of lease. We also saw lower merchandise margins which decreased by 475 basis points, and were primarily driven by sales mix; higher promotions, particularly early in the quarter; and a $28 million write-down of inventory resulting from our temporary store closures. Finally, we saw higher shipping expenses and e-commerce fulfillment costs as a result of our meaningfully higher e-commerce sales growth as well as the fixed costs associated with our two new dedicated e-commerce fulfillment centers that opened in the third quarter last year.

SG&A expenses were $403.2 million or 30.24% of net sales, up 494 basis points from last year’s non-GAAP results. Again, that was due to the sales decline. However, SG&A dollars decreased $83 million compared to last year. This includes approximately $90 million reduction in expenses following our temporary store closures and was partially offset by $31 million of incremental teammate compensation and safety costs. Within the $90 million reduction in expenses included $21 million of income associated with changes in the Company’s deferred comp plan for investment values for which the corresponding investment loss was recognized in other expense.

In total, we recorded a loss per diluted share of $1.71 compared to a non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.62 last year.

Since the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in mid-March, we acted quickly and decisively to preserve cash and fortify our balance sheet. Collectively, these actions have bolstered our cash and cash equivalents to approximately $1.5 billion at the end of the first quarter, and we had $214 million of additional borrowing capacity on our line of credit. Let’s walk through the details.

First, we meaningfully reduced cash expenses across the business, including marketing, travel, contractors and within payroll through salary reductions and furloughs of a significant number of our teammates across our stores, distribution centers and customer support center. Concurrent with the reopening of the majority of our stores, last week we restored previously reduced salaries for our teammates, except for certain executives, and have started bringing teammates back from furlough. We have also had very productive discussions with our vendors to reduce inventory receipts and extend payment terms. Likewise, we have had similarly productive discussions with our landlords about deferring and abating rent payments.

Additionally, we completed the issuance of $575 million of 3.25% convertible senior notes due in 2025 which includes a full exercise of the $75 million overallotment option. These notes provide for an initial conversion option once our stock price reaches $35.38 per share and [Indecipherable] typically occur when our stock price exceeds this threshold.

However, in conjunction with the notes issuance, we entered into stock hedge transactions to reduce the dilution from shares issuable upon conversion of the notes. The hedge transactions will provide economic dilution protection upon traded notes if our stock is trading at or between $35.38 and $52.42. The aggregate net proceeds from the issuance and the sale of notes were approximately $558 million, or approximately $502 million net of the note hedge. Due to current accounting rules, we have discounted the value of the notes on the balance sheet to $398 million as of the end of the first quarter. This discount will be amortized as non-cash interest expense resulting in a total annualized interest rate of 11.6% on the discounted value of the notes.

We also exercised the accordion feature on our revolving credit facility to increase our borrowing capacity from $1.6 billion to $1.855 billion and ended the first quarter with approximately $1.4 billion outstanding.

Finally, we made meaningful modifications to our 2020 capital allocation plans. This includes significant reductions to our planned capital expenditures. We also temporarily suspended our quarterly dividend as well as our share repurchase program. As our business continues to stabilize, we may resume opportunistic share repurchases under our current authorizations. For the first quarter, net capital expenditures were $51 million, and we paid $28 million in quarterly dividends which was declared prior to the suspension. We did not repurchase any shares.

Our quarter-end inventory levels decreased 2% compared to the end of the same period last year. And working alongside our brands, we acted decisively to reduce, defer and cancel planned receipts to align with our new sales forecast. For the rest of 2020, we are conservatively planning our inventory receipts. However, we have plenty of liquidity as well as strong relationships with our vendors if we need to opportunistically chase products.

With respect to our outlook, there is a high degree of uncertainty surrounding the scale and duration of several key external factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, stay at home orders and economic stimulus as well as employment and consumer confidence and their potential impact on our business. Given this uncertainty, we do not believe it is appropriate to provide a 2020 outlook for sales and earnings at this time. Notwithstanding this uncertainty, we move forward with confidence. We have ample liquidity and are pleased with our market position as well as our Q2 sales trends.

This concludes our prepared comments. Thank you for your interest in DICK’s Sporting Goods. And operator, you may now open the line for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Operator Instructions] Today’s first question comes from Robby Ohmes with BofA Securities. Please go ahead.

Robert Frederick Ohmes — BofA Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking my question. I think the question everybody wants to ask is, if could we get a little more color on the first four weeks. It’s great that you gave us the down for comps. But how should we think about getting there in terms of — depending on — sort of maybe some color on how the reopened stores, if you just isolate those, how are they performing? And also, how does e-commerce and curbside contactless pickup change when you reopen stores? Any more color you can give on those four weeks would be great. And then I have a follow-up question. We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.