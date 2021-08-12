Categories AlphaGraphs, Leisure & Entertainment
DIS Earnings: All you need to know about Walt Disney’s Q3 2021 earnings results
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 45% year-over-year to $17 billion.
Net income attributable to The Walt Disney Company was $918 million, or $0.50 per share, compared to a net loss of $4.7 billion, or $2.61 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS more than doubled to $0.80 from $0.08 in the prior-year period.
The top and bottom line numbers beat market expectations.
The company’s direct-to-consumer business had a total of around 174 million subscriptions across Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu at the end of the quarter.
Shares gained 5% during aftermarket hours.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Infographic: Baidu (BIDU) Q2 2021 earnings highlights
Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) the Chinese multinational technology company reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings today before the opening bell. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion with an increase of 20% year on
eBay Earnings: Q2 revenue up 14%; profit beats estimates
E-commerce giant eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) on Wednesday reported flat earnings for the second quarter of 2021 when revenues increased in double digits. The top-line came in below the market's
Southwest Airlines (LUV): Covid delta variant could ruin airline’s Q3 profit plans
Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) rose 1.5% during afternoon hours after falling earlier in the day following an updated guidance announcement from the company that hinted at the