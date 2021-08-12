Categories AlphaGraphs, Leisure & Entertainment

DIS Earnings: All you need to know about Walt Disney’s Q3 2021 earnings results

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 45% year-over-year to $17 billion.  

Net income attributable to The Walt Disney Company was $918 million, or $0.50 per share, compared to a net loss of $4.7 billion, or $2.61 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS more than doubled to $0.80 from $0.08 in the prior-year period.

The top and bottom line numbers beat market expectations.

The company’s direct-to-consumer business had a total of around 174 million subscriptions across Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu at the end of the quarter.  

Shares gained 5% during aftermarket hours.

