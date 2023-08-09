Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
DIS Earnings: Walt Disney Company Q3 2023 revenue rises 4%
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) announced third-quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, reporting an increase in revenues.
The Burbank-headquartered entertainment behemoth said its adjusted profit decreased to $1.03 per share in the June quarter from $1.09 per share a year earlier. On a reported basis, it was a net loss from continuing operations of $460 million or $0.25 per share, compared to a profit of $1.41 billion or $0.77 per share in the prior-year period.
Revenues increased 4% annually to $22.3 billion in the third quarter. Revenues of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products increased by 13%.
“Our results this quarter are reflective of what we’ve accomplished through the unprecedented transformation we’re undertaking at Disney to restructure the company, improve efficiencies, and restore creativity to the center of our business,” said Robert Iger, CEO of Walt Disney.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) reports Q1 2024 results. Here’s all you need to know
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) on Tuesday announced results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in revenues. June-quarter revenues rose 17% annually to $1.28 billion. Net
Tyson Foods (TSN): A look at the challenges faced by this food processing company
Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) were up slightly on Tuesday, recovering from the plunge it took a day ago after delivering disappointing results for its third quarter of
Infographic: Key highlights from UPS’ (UPS) Q2 2023 earnings results
United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Consolidated revenues were $22.1 billion, down 10.9% from the same period a year ago. Net income decreased