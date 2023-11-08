DIS Earnings: Walt Disney Company Q4 2023 revenue and profit beat estimates

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) announced fourth-quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, reporting an increase in revenues and adjusted profit. The results also topped expectations.

The Burbank-headquartered entertainment behemoth said its adjusted profit increased to $0.82 per share in the September quarter from $0.30 per share a year earlier. On a reported basis, earnings from continuing operations were $0.14 per share, compared to $0.09 per share in the prior year period. Revenues increased 5% annually to $21.24 billion in the fourth quarter.

“As we look forward, there are four key building opportunities that will be central to our success: achieving significant and sustained profitability in our streaming business, building ESPN into the preeminent digital sports platform, improving the output and economics of our film studios, and turbocharging growth in our parks and experiences business,” said Robert Iger, CEO of Walt Disney.

