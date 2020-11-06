Categories AlphaGraphs, Leisure & Entertainment
Dish Network (DISH) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Revenue rose to $4.53 billion from $3.17 billion in the same period last year.
Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $505 million, or $0.86 per share, compared to $353 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.
The company ended the quarter with 11.42 million pay-TV subscribers.
