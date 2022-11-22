Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

DKS Earnings: DICK’S Sporting Goods Q3 sales and profit beat estimates

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) on Tuesday reported lower earnings and higher net sales for the third quarter of 2022. The numbers came in above the market’s forecast.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Q3 2022 earnings infographic

Net sales increased 7.7% year-over-year to $2.96 billion in the third quarter when same-store sales moved up 6.5%. The top line also exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.

Adjusted earnings declined to $2.60 per share in the three-month period from $3.19 per share a year earlier, but came in above the consensus forecast. Unadjusted profit was $228 million or $2.45 per share in the latest quarter, compared to $317 million or $2.78 per share in the third quarter of 2021.

“We delivered an exceptionally strong third quarter with our comps increasing 6.5% and EBT margin of 10.3%, which was over three times our 2019 non-GAAP rate. DICK’S is a growth company, and our Q3 sales results are powerful evidence of our sustainable growth story,” said Lauren Hobart, CEO of Dick’s Sporting.

