Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
DKS Earnings: DICK’S Sporting Goods Q3 sales and profit beat estimates
DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) on Tuesday reported lower earnings and higher net sales for the third quarter of 2022. The numbers came in above the market’s forecast.
Net sales increased 7.7% year-over-year to $2.96 billion in the third quarter when same-store sales moved up 6.5%. The top line also exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.
Adjusted earnings declined to $2.60 per share in the three-month period from $3.19 per share a year earlier, but came in above the consensus forecast. Unadjusted profit was $228 million or $2.45 per share in the latest quarter, compared to $317 million or $2.78 per share in the third quarter of 2021.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on DICK’s Sporting Goods’ Q3 earnings
“We delivered an exceptionally strong third quarter with our comps increasing 6.5% and EBT margin of 10.3%, which was over three times our 2019 non-GAAP rate. DICK’S is a growth company, and our Q3 sales results are powerful evidence of our sustainable growth story,” said Lauren Hobart, CEO of Dick’s Sporting.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
After a troubled year, Kohl’s (KSS) looks set for a major change
Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) has been catering to the shopping needs of American households for a long time, but trouble started brewing as the retail landscape underwent a transformation. Recently,
Home Depot (HD) vs. Lowe’s (LOW): A look at the performance of these home improvement retailers in Q3
Home improvement retailers Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW) reported their third quarter 2022 earnings results this week. Both companies surpassed market expectations on their top and
Foot Locker (FL) Q3 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total sales dipped slightly to $2.17 billion from $2.18 billion in the prior-year period. Comparable sales rose by 0.8%.