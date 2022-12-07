Earnings: A snapshot of GameStop’s Q3 2022 financial performance

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported a narrower net loss for the third quarter of 2022 despite the gaming company’s sales decreasing year-over-year.

The company reported a net loss of $94.7 million or $0.31 per share for the latest quarter, on a reported basis, compared to a loss of $105.4 million or $0.35 per share in the same period of last year. The adjusted loss was $0.31 per share, compared to a loss of $0.35 per share in the prior-year quarter. However, the latest number missed estimates.

At $1.19 billion, third-quarter net sales were down 9% from the year-ago period. The top line also fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Sales attributable to new and expanded brand relationships were strong in the quarter. Sales in the collectibles category also remained strong on a year-to-date basis.

