Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Earnings: A snapshot of GameStop’s Q3 2022 financial performance
GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported a narrower net loss for the third quarter of 2022 despite the gaming company’s sales decreasing year-over-year.
The company reported a net loss of $94.7 million or $0.31 per share for the latest quarter, on a reported basis, compared to a loss of $105.4 million or $0.35 per share in the same period of last year. The adjusted loss was $0.31 per share, compared to a loss of $0.35 per share in the prior-year quarter. However, the latest number missed estimates.
At $1.19 billion, third-quarter net sales were down 9% from the year-ago period. The top line also fell short of analysts’ estimates.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on GameStop’s Q3 2022 earnings
Sales attributable to new and expanded brand relationships were strong in the quarter. Sales in the collectibles category also remained strong on a year-to-date basis.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Infographic: Key highlights from Campbell Soup Company’s (CPB) Q1 2023 earnings results
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 15% year-over-year to $2.57 billion. Organic sales growth was 15%. Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup
Cancer drug maker Felicitex prepares for IPO. Here’s all you need to know
Fewer companies filed for initial public offering this year, compared to 2021 when the market witnessed a record number of IPOs. With only a few weeks left for the year
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG): A few points to keep in mind if you have an eye on this restaurant chain
Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) were down 3% on Tuesday. The stock has dropped 13% year-to-date but there is still a positive sentiment in general about its