Earnings: A snapshot of NextEra Energy’s Q2 2023 results

Energy infrastructure company NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance.
- Net income attributable to the company was $1.46 billion or $0.72 per share in Q2, compared to $133 million or $0.07 per share last year
- Adjusted net income increased to $781 million or $0.39 per share in the June quarter from $683 million or $0.35 per share in Q2 2022
- Operating revenues rose sharply to $7.35 billion during the three-month period from $5.18 billion a year earlier
- For 2023 and 2024, the company expects adjusted EPS to be in the ranges of $2.98 to $3.13 and $3.23 to $3.43, respectively
- For 2025 and 2026, NextEra Energy expects to grow 6% to 8%, of the 2024 adjusted earnings per share range
