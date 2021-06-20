Earnings calendar for the week of June 21

With only a few major companies remaining to report this season, there will be fewer earnings events in the coming week.
Key Earnings to Watch
Monday: Hinduja Global Solutions Limited
Tuesday: Centogene, Korn Ferry, and Cognyte Software
Wednesday: IHS Markit, KB Home, Winnebago Industries, and Patterson Companies
Thursday: Nike, Darden Restaurants, Accenture, BlackBerry Limited, Progress Software Corp, FedEx Corp, Concentrix Corporation, Rite Aid Corp, and Carnival Corp
Friday: CarMax, Apogee Enterprises, JinkoSolar, and Paychex
Key Corporate Conferences to Watch
Key Investor Days/AGMs to Watch
Key US Economic Events
Notable Transcripts
The following are notable companies which have reported their earnings last week. In case if you have missed catching up on their performance, click the respective links to skim through the transcripts to glean more insights.
Oracle Q4 2021 Earnings Transcript
Jabil Q3 2021 Earnings Transcript
Kroger Q1 2021 Earnings Transcript
Adobe Q2 2021 Earnings Transcript
Smith & Wesson Q4 2021 Earnings Transcript
