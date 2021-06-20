Categories Earnings, U.S. Markets News

Earnings calendar for the week of June 21

With only a few major companies remaining to report this season, there will be fewer earnings events in the coming week.

Key Earnings to Watch

Monday: Hinduja Global Solutions Limited

Tuesday: Centogene, Korn Ferry, and Cognyte Software

Wednesday: IHS Markit, KB Home, Winnebago Industries, and Patterson Companies

Thursday: Nike, Darden Restaurants, Accenture, BlackBerry Limited, Progress Software Corp, FedEx Corp, Concentrix Corporation, Rite Aid Corp, and Carnival Corp                       

Friday: CarMax, Apogee Enterprises, JinkoSolar, and Paychex

Key Corporate Conferences to Watch

Key Investor Days/AGMs to Watch

Key US Economic Events

Notable Transcripts

The following are notable companies which have reported their earnings last week. In case if you have missed catching up on their performance, click the respective links to skim through the transcripts to glean more insights.

Oracle Q4 2021 Earnings Transcript

Jabil Q3 2021 Earnings Transcript

Kroger Q1 2021 Earnings Transcript

Adobe Q2 2021 Earnings Transcript

Smith & Wesson Q4 2021 Earnings Transcript

If you want to listen to how management responds to analyst questions and the tone they use, you can head over to our YouTube channel to listen to conference calls on the go.

Most Popular

Key highlights from Adobe (ADBE) Q2 2021 earnings results

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue grew 23% year-over-year to $3.84 billion. GAAP net income was $1.11 billion, or $2.32 per share,

Three factors that bode well for Delta Air Lines (DAL) going forward

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) have gained 45% over the past 12 months and 11% since the beginning of this year. After a particularly distressful period, like

KR Earnings: All you need to know about Kroger Q1 2021 earnings results

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total company sales were $41.3 billion compared to $41.5 billion in the same period last year. Excluding fuel, sales

Tags

agmcorporate actionscorporate conferenceEarnings Calendarearnings conferenceeconomic eventsinvestor day

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top