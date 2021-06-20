Earnings calendar for the week of June 21

With only a few major companies remaining to report this season, there will be fewer earnings events in the coming week.

Key Earnings to Watch

Monday: Hinduja Global Solutions Limited

Tuesday: Centogene, Korn Ferry, and Cognyte Software

Wednesday: IHS Markit, KB Home, Winnebago Industries, and Patterson Companies

Thursday: Nike, Darden Restaurants, Accenture, BlackBerry Limited, Progress Software Corp, FedEx Corp, Concentrix Corporation, Rite Aid Corp, and Carnival Corp

Friday: CarMax, Apogee Enterprises, JinkoSolar, and Paychex

The following are notable companies which have reported their earnings last week. In case if you have missed catching up on their performance, click the respective links to skim through the transcripts to glean more insights.

Oracle Q4 2021 Earnings Transcript

Jabil Q3 2021 Earnings Transcript

Kroger Q1 2021 Earnings Transcript

Adobe Q2 2021 Earnings Transcript

Smith & Wesson Q4 2021 Earnings Transcript

