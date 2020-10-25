Earnings calendar for the week of Oct. 26

Bringing fresh optimism to the virus-hit market, U.S jobless claims for the week ended October 17 slipped to the lowest level since the onset of the pandemic, in a sign the economy is gradually gathering steam. The stock markets remained volatile even as the latest reports indicated progress in the stimulus talks. At 3,464.90, the S&P 500 index opened slightly higher on Friday after experiencing weakness in the last session. Dow Jones ended Thursday up $0.54%.

On the earnings front, Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Wednesday surprised everyone by reporting record-high revenues and deliveries for the September quarter, underscoring its continued resilience to the COVID crisis. On the other hand, streaming giant Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) disappointed investors with poor third quarter show marked by weak subscription growth and lower-than-expected earnings.

Wall Street is headed for a busy week ahead, with several important announcements lined up. Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is expected to unveil first-quarter numbers Tuesday after the market’s close. After joining hands with Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) for coronavirus drug development, Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is set to release third-quarter report Wednesday evening. Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) has rescheduled its third-quarter report to October 29, the peak day of the week when other FAANG members Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Facebook, Inc. (FB) are expected to publish their quarterly results – all after the closing bell.



In a week that was pretty low on M&A activities, On October 22, Intel Corp. (INTC) signed an agreement with Korea-based SK Hynix to sell its NAND memory and storage business to the latter for $9 billion. Elsewhere, ConocoPhillips (COP) clinched a deal to acquire rival energy firm Concho Resources (CXO), to create a combined entity worth $60 billion in enterprise value.

Key Earnings to Watch

Monday

SAP, Hasbro, Otis Worldwide, Twilio, Harmonic, and F5 Networks

Tuesday

Microsoft, Advanced Micro Devices, Pfizer, Juniper Networks, S&P Global, FireEye, Crocs, Novartis, Omnicom, 3M, Eli Lilly, Xerox, Harley-Davidson, Caterpillar, JetBlue Airways, BP, and Merck

Wednesday

United Parcel Service, Boeing, Automatic Data Processing, General Electric, Master Card, Boston Scientific, Garmin, Visa, eBay, Ford Motor, Amgen, and Cognizant Technology Solutions

Thursday

Apple, Facebook, Alphabet, Shopify, Twitter, Kraft Heinz, Comcast, Ralph Lauren, Yum! Brands, Kellogg, Sanofi, DuPont, Charles River Laboratories, Moody’s Corporation, Amazon, Starbucks, Activision Blizzard, and Skechers USA



Friday

Exxon Mobil, Under Armour, Chevron Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Eastman Chemical and Charter Communication

