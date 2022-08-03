Earnings: eBay Q2 revenue down 9%; profit beats estimates

E-commerce firm eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) on Wednesday reported flat earnings for the second quarter of 2022, when the company’s revenues decreased. However, both the the top-line and earnings beat analysts’ estimates.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations remained unchanged year-over-year at $0.99 per share, and topped expectations. On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss from continuing operations of $536 million or $0.96 per share in the June quarter, compared to profit of $294 million or $0.43 per share in the same period of last year.

At $2.42 billion, second-quarter revenues were down 9% from the year-ago quarter. Market watchers were looking for a smaller topline number.

eBay’s stock closed Wednesday’s regular trading higher and continued to gain during the extended session after the announcement.

