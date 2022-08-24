Earnings: Highlights of Autodesk’s Q2 2023 report

Design software company Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) on Wednesday said its second-quarter 2023 earnings increased, aided by strong revenue growth.

Adjusted earnings of the San Rafael, California-based tech firm rose to $1.65 per share in the July quarter from $1.21 per share in the corresponding period of last year. The reported net income was $186 million or $0.85 per share in the latest quarter, compared to $115 million or $0.52 per share in the second quarter of 2022.

The company reported total revenues of $1.24 billion for the second quarter, which is up 17% from the prior-year period. The top line also beat the market’s forecast.

