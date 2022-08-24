Earnings: Highlights of Autodesk’s Q2 2023 report

Design software company Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) on Wednesday said its second-quarter 2023 earnings increased, aided by strong revenue growth.
Adjusted earnings of the San Rafael, California-based tech firm rose to $1.65 per share in the July quarter from $1.21 per share in the corresponding period of last year. The reported net income was $186 million or $0.85 per share in the latest quarter, compared to $115 million or $0.52 per share in the second quarter of 2022.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Autodesk’s Q2 2023 earnings
The company reported total revenues of $1.24 billion for the second quarter, which is up 17% from the prior-year period. The top line also beat the market’s forecast.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Earnings: Intuit (INTU) Q4 profit drops but tops expectations; revenue down 6%
Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported lower earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022. However, the results beat Wall Street’s estimates. At $2.41 billion, fourth-quarter revenues were
J.M. Smucker (SJM) expects pricing to counter cost inflation across many of its categories through the year
Shares of the J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) were over 3% on Tuesday after the company delivered better-than-expected results for the first quarter of 2023 and raised its outlook for
Infographic: Key highlights from J.M. Smucker’s (SJM) Q1 2023 earnings results
The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales inched up 1% year-over-year to $1.87 billion, beating estimates. Net income declined to $109.8 million, or