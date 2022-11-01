Earnings: Highlights of Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Q3 2022 results

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) on Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2022. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2022.

The Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company said its revenues moved up 2% year-over-year to $6.94 billion in the third quarter as worldwide volumes increased by 13%.

The positive top-line performance translated into a 12% increase in net earnings, on an adjusted basis, to $1.98 per share. Unadjusted profit increased to $1.45 billion or $1.61 per share from $1.11 billion or $1.22 per share in the third quarter of 2021.

“With four more launches expected by the end of next year and a potential major new indication for tirzepatide, Lilly continues to make progress for patients with unaddressed medical needs through our significant commitment to invest in R&D, welcome the best talent, and turn breakthroughs in our labs into medicines for people around the world,” said David Ricks, CEO of Eli Lilly.

