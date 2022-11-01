Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Earnings: Highlights of Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Q3 2022 results
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) on Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2022. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2022.
The Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company said its revenues moved up 2% year-over-year to $6.94 billion in the third quarter as worldwide volumes increased by 13%.
The positive top-line performance translated into a 12% increase in net earnings, on an adjusted basis, to $1.98 per share. Unadjusted profit increased to $1.45 billion or $1.61 per share from $1.11 billion or $1.22 per share in the third quarter of 2021.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Eli Lilly’s Q3 2022 earnings
“With four more launches expected by the end of next year and a potential major new indication for tirzepatide, Lilly continues to make progress for patients with unaddressed medical needs through our significant commitment to invest in R&D, welcome the best talent, and turn breakthroughs in our labs into medicines for people around the world,” said David Ricks, CEO of Eli Lilly.
Prior Performance
Stocks you may like:
Most Popular
Earnings: Uber Q3 loss narrows on strong revenue growth
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) on Tuesday reported a narrower net loss for the third quarter of 2022 when the ride-hailing company’s revenues increased by double digits amid strong booking
Should you invest in Pinterest (PINS) after Q3 results?
Image-sharing platform Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) has been inspiring and motivating people around the world through the many ideas shared on the platform. Currently, the company is on the threshold
Pfizer (PFE) Q3 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenues decreased 6% year-over-year to $22.6 billion. Reported net income increased 6% YoY to $8.6 billion, or $1.51 per